Suspect sought in Weber Co. aggravated robbery

WASHINGTON TERRACE, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office hopes someone can help them identify the suspect in an armed robbery at a Washington Terrace Maverik store.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect entered the convenience store, at 5153 S Adams Ave., at 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspect is accused of pointing a black handgun at the clerk, demanding money and fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. Deputies responded to the scene quickly, but were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect was described as an adult man, between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet tall, weighing between 250-275 pounds. He was wearing a black beanie, a black and gray hoodie with the Oakland Raiders emblem on both sides, blue jeans, black tennis shoes with white soles, a black glove on his left hand and a blue bandanna covering his mouth and lower jaw.

Anyone with information that could help solve this crime is urged call Det. Haney at 801-778-6635 or Weber Dispatch at 801-629-8221.