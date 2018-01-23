Recognize him? Suspect accused of exposing himself in Logan store
LOGAN, Utah – Logan Police are asking for the public’s help identifying this man.
According to police, the man is accused of exposing himself at a Logan store on Jan. 16.
Officers said they have been called to two similar incidents in the last week.
Police said the suspect appears to have a chain connecting his wallet to his pants.
Logan officers said they would like to speak with anyone who may have information at (435) 716-9355.
41.736980 -111.833836