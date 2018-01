MURRAY, Utah — Detectives in Murray are trying to identify two people suspected in a residential burglary that occurred earlier this month.

According to Murray Police, the burglary occurred on January 18 in an open garage near 880 W 5900 S.

The suspects are accused of stealing two generators.

Call Det. Dewald at 801-264-2571 or dispatch at 801-840-4000 if you have any information that may aid police in their investigation.