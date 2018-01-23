Magna man sentenced for murdering, stabbing woman 30 times

MAGNA, Utah – Justin Vancleave, 20, of Magna was sentenced Monday for first degree murder, for stabbing a woman 30 times in 2016.

West Valley City Police found Amanda Garcia’s body in the back yard of her home on May 23, 2016, after she’d been Stabbed to death.

Police said they ultimately identified Vancleave as a suspect after, “investigators conducted multiple interviews and follow up investigations.”

Police located Vancleave after he was identified as a suspect, where after having his Miranda rights read to him, he admitted to killing Garcia. He later told police that he made an effort to cover up the murder, and conceal Garcia’s body, a probable cause statement released by the Salt Lake County Sheriff said.

Vancleave was sentenced to fifteen years to life in prison for first degree murder. He was transferred to Utah State Prison Monday to serve his term.