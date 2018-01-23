× Homes evacuated in Riverton following gas leak

RIVERTON, Utah – Three to four homes were evacuated Tuesday, after a construction crew nicked a plastic gas line.

According to Don Porter with Dominion Energy, the gas leak occurred at 13911 Lookout Peak Dr. Unified Fire Authority crews reportedly closed the road near the incident. No injuries were reported, but the homes were evacuated while crews worked on the issue.

At 12:36 p.m., Unified Fire tweeted that, “Crews on scene state dominion very close to capping the line and allowing residents back into their homes.”

Porter informed Fox 13 that the plastic pipe construction crews hit was a service line, which brings gas into homes or businesses.

