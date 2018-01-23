Here are the 2017/2018 Oscar nominees

Best Picture:
- “Call Me by Your Name”
- “Darkest Hour”
- “Dunkirk”
- “Get Out”
- “Lady Bird”
- “Phantom Thread”
- “The Post”
- “The Shape of Water”
- “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Director:
- “Dunkirk,” Christopher Nolan
- “Get Out,” Jordan Peele
- “Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig
- “Phantom Thread,” Paul Thomas Anderson
- “The Shape of Water,” Guillermo del Toro
Lead Actress:
- Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”
- Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
- Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”
- Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”
- Meryl Streep, “The Post”
Lead Actor:
- Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”
- Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”
- Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”
- Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”
- Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”
Supporting Actress:
- Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”
- Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”
- Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”
- Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”
- Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”
Supporting Actor:
- Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”
- Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
- Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”
- Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”
- Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Adapted Screenplay:
- “Call Me by Your Name,” James Ivory
- “The Disaster Artist,” Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber
- “Logan,” Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green
- “Molly’s Game,” Aaron Sorkin
- “Mudbound,” Virgil Williams and Dee Rees
Original Screenplay:
- “The Big Sick,” Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani
- “Get Out,” Jordan Peele
- “Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig
- “The Shape of Water,” Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor
- “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Martin McDonagh
Animated Feature:
- “The Boss Baby,” Tom McGrath, Ramsey Ann Naito
- “The Breadwinner,” Nora Twomey, Anthony Leo
- “Coco,” Lee Unkrich, Darla K. Anderson
- “Ferdinand,” Carlos Saldanha
- “Loving Vincent,” Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman, Sean Bobbitt, Ivan Mactaggart, Hugh Welchman
Animated Short:
- “Dear Basketball,” Glen Keane, Kobe Bryant
- “Garden Party,” Victor Caire, Gabriel Grapperon
- “Lou,” Dave Mullins, Dana Murray
- “Negative Space,” Max Porter, Ru Kuwahata
- “Revolting Rhymes,” Jakob Schuh, Jan Lachauer
Cinematography:
- “Blade Runner 2049,” Roger Deakins
- “Darkest Hour,” Bruno Delbonnel
- “Dunkirk,” Hoyte van Hoytema
- “Mudbound,” Rachel Morrison
- “The Shape of Water,” Dan Laustsen
Best Documentary Feature:
- “Abacus: Small Enough to Jail,” Steve James, Mark Mitten, Julie Goldman
- “Faces Places,” JR, Agnès Varda, Rosalie Varda
- “Icarus,” Bryan Fogel, Dan Cogan
- “Last Men in Aleppo,” Feras Fayyad, Kareem Abeed, Soren Steen Jepersen
- “Strong Island,” Yance Ford, Joslyn Barnes
Best Documentary Short Subject:
- “Edith+Eddie,” Laura Checkoway, Thomas Lee Wright
- “Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405,” Frank Stiefel
- “Heroin(e),” Elaine McMillion Sheldon, Kerrin Sheldon
- “Knife Skills,” Thomas Lennon
- “Traffic Stop,” Kate Davis, David Heilbroner
Best Live Action Short Film:
- “DeKalb Elementary,” Reed Van Dyk
- “The Eleven O’Clock,” Derin Seale, Josh Lawson
- “My Nephew Emmett,” Kevin Wilson, Jr.
- “The Silent Child,” Chris Overton, Rachel Shenton
- “Watu Wote/All of Us,” Katja Benrath, Tobias Rosen
Best Foreign Language Film:
- “A Fantastic Woman” (Chile)
- “The Insult” (Lebanon)
- “Loveless” (Russia)
- “On Body and Soul (Hungary)
- “The Square” (Sweden)
Film Editing:
- “Baby Driver,” Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss
- “Dunkirk,” Lee Smith
- “I, Tonya,” Tatiana S. Riegel
- “The Shape of Water,” Sidney Wolinsky
- “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Jon Gregory
Sound Editing:
- “Baby Driver,” Julian Slater
- “Blade Runner 2049,” Mark Mangini, Theo Green
- “Dunkirk,” Alex Gibson, Richard King
- “The Shape of Water,” Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira
- “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Ren Klyce, Matthew Wood
Sound Mixing:
- “Baby Driver,” Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin
- “Blade Runner 2049,” Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hephill
- “Dunkirk,” Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo
- “The Shape of Water,” Glen Gauthier, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern
- “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Stuart Wilson, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick
Production Design:
- “Beauty and the Beast,” Sarah Greenwood; Katie Spencer
- “Blade Runner 2049,” Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola
- “Darkest Hour,” Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
- “Dunkirk,” Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis
- “The Shape of Water,” Paul D. Austerberry, Jeffrey A. Melvin, Shane Vieau
Original Score:
- “Dunkirk,” Hans Zimmer
- “Phantom Thread,” Jonny Greenwood
- “The Shape of Water,” Alexandre Desplat
- “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” John Williams
- “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Carter Burwell
Original Song:
- “Mighty River” from “Mudbound,” Mary J. Blige
- “Mystery of Love” from “Call Me by Your Name,” Sufjan Stevens
- “Remember Me” from “Coco,” Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez
- “Stand Up for Something” from “Marshall,” Diane Warren, Common
- “This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman,” Benj Pasek, Justin Paul
Makeup and Hair:
- “Darkest Hour,” Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick
- “Victoria and Abdul,” Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard
- “Wonder,” Arjen Tuiten
Costume Design:
- “Beauty and the Beast,” Jacqueline Durran
- “Darkest Hour,” Jacqueline Durran
- “Phantom Thread,” Mark Bridges
- “The Shape of Water,” Luis Sequeira
- “Victoria and Abdul,” Consolata Boyle
Visual Effects:
- “Blade Runner 2049,” John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover, Gerd Nefzer
- “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan Sudick
- “Kong: Skull Island,” Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza, Mike Meinardus
- “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Chris Corbould, Neal Scanlon
- “War for the Planet of the Apes,” Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Daniel Barrett, Joel Whist