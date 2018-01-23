Here are the 2017/2018 Oscar nominees

Posted 12:54 pm, January 23, 2018, by , Updated at 01:04PM, January 23, 2018

Best Picture:

  • “Call Me by Your Name”
  • “Darkest Hour”
  • “Dunkirk”
  • “Get Out”
  • “Lady Bird”
  • “Phantom Thread”
  • “The Post”
  • “The Shape of Water”
  • “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Director:

  • “Dunkirk,” Christopher Nolan
  • “Get Out,” Jordan Peele
  • “Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig
  • “Phantom Thread,” Paul Thomas Anderson
  • “The Shape of Water,” Guillermo del Toro

Lead Actress:

  • Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”
  • Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
  • Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”
  • Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”
  • Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Lead Actor:

  • Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”
  • Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”
  • Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”
  • Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”
  • Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Supporting Actress:

  • Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”
  • Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”
  • Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”
  • Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”
  • Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Supporting Actor:

  • Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”
  • Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
  • Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”
  • Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”
  • Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Adapted Screenplay:

  • “Call Me by Your Name,” James Ivory
  • “The Disaster Artist,” Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber
  • “Logan,” Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green
  • “Molly’s Game,” Aaron Sorkin
  • “Mudbound,” Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

Original Screenplay:

  • “The Big Sick,” Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani
  • “Get Out,” Jordan Peele
  • “Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig
  • “The Shape of Water,” Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor
  • “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Martin McDonagh

Animated Feature:

  • “The Boss Baby,” Tom McGrath, Ramsey Ann Naito
  • “The Breadwinner,” Nora Twomey, Anthony Leo
  • “Coco,” Lee Unkrich, Darla K. Anderson
  • “Ferdinand,” Carlos Saldanha
  • “Loving Vincent,” Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman, Sean Bobbitt, Ivan Mactaggart, Hugh Welchman

Animated Short:

  • “Dear Basketball,” Glen Keane, Kobe Bryant
  • “Garden Party,” Victor Caire, Gabriel Grapperon
  • “Lou,” Dave Mullins, Dana Murray
  • “Negative Space,” Max Porter, Ru Kuwahata
  • “Revolting Rhymes,” Jakob Schuh, Jan Lachauer

Cinematography:

  • “Blade Runner 2049,” Roger Deakins
  • “Darkest Hour,” Bruno Delbonnel
  • “Dunkirk,” Hoyte van Hoytema
  • “Mudbound,” Rachel Morrison
  • “The Shape of Water,” Dan Laustsen

Best Documentary Feature:

  • “Abacus: Small Enough to Jail,” Steve James, Mark Mitten, Julie Goldman
  • “Faces Places,” JR, Agnès Varda, Rosalie Varda
  • “Icarus,” Bryan Fogel, Dan Cogan
  • “Last Men in Aleppo,” Feras Fayyad, Kareem Abeed, Soren Steen Jepersen
  • “Strong Island,” Yance Ford, Joslyn Barnes

Best Documentary Short Subject:

  • “Edith+Eddie,” Laura Checkoway, Thomas Lee Wright
  • “Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405,” Frank Stiefel
  • “Heroin(e),” Elaine McMillion Sheldon, Kerrin Sheldon
  • “Knife Skills,” Thomas Lennon
  • “Traffic Stop,” Kate Davis, David Heilbroner

Best Live Action Short Film:

  • “DeKalb Elementary,” Reed Van Dyk
  • “The Eleven O’Clock,” Derin Seale, Josh Lawson
  • “My Nephew Emmett,” Kevin Wilson, Jr.
  • “The Silent Child,” Chris Overton, Rachel Shenton
  • “Watu Wote/All of Us,” Katja Benrath, Tobias Rosen

Best Foreign Language Film:

  • “A Fantastic Woman” (Chile)
  • “The Insult” (Lebanon)
  • “Loveless” (Russia)
  • “On Body and Soul (Hungary)
  • “The Square” (Sweden)

Film Editing:

  • “Baby Driver,” Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss
  • “Dunkirk,” Lee Smith
  • “I, Tonya,” Tatiana S. Riegel
  • “The Shape of Water,” Sidney Wolinsky
  • “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Jon Gregory

Sound Editing:

  • “Baby Driver,” Julian Slater
  • “Blade Runner 2049,” Mark Mangini, Theo Green
  • “Dunkirk,” Alex Gibson, Richard King
  • “The Shape of Water,” Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira
  • “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Ren Klyce, Matthew Wood

Sound Mixing:

  • “Baby Driver,” Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin
  • “Blade Runner 2049,” Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hephill
  • “Dunkirk,” Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo
  • “The Shape of Water,” Glen Gauthier, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern
  • “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Stuart Wilson, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick

Production Design:

  • “Beauty and the Beast,” Sarah Greenwood; Katie Spencer
  • “Blade Runner 2049,” Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola
  • “Darkest Hour,” Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
  • “Dunkirk,” Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis
  • “The Shape of Water,” Paul D. Austerberry, Jeffrey A. Melvin, Shane Vieau

Original Score:

  • “Dunkirk,” Hans Zimmer
  • “Phantom Thread,” Jonny Greenwood
  • “The Shape of Water,” Alexandre Desplat
  • “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” John Williams
  • “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Carter Burwell

Original Song:

  • “Mighty River” from “Mudbound,” Mary J. Blige
  • “Mystery of Love” from “Call Me by Your Name,” Sufjan Stevens
  • “Remember Me” from “Coco,” Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez
  • “Stand Up for Something” from “Marshall,” Diane Warren, Common
  • “This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman,” Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

Makeup and Hair:

  • “Darkest Hour,” Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick
  • “Victoria and Abdul,” Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard
  • “Wonder,” Arjen Tuiten

Costume Design:

  • “Beauty and the Beast,” Jacqueline Durran
  • “Darkest Hour,” Jacqueline Durran
  • “Phantom Thread,” Mark Bridges
  • “The Shape of Water,” Luis Sequeira
  • “Victoria and Abdul,” Consolata Boyle

Visual Effects:

  • “Blade Runner 2049,” John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover, Gerd Nefzer
  • “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan Sudick
  • “Kong: Skull Island,” Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza, Mike Meinardus
  • “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,”  Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Chris Corbould, Neal Scanlon
  • “War for the Planet of the Apes,” Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Daniel Barrett, Joel Whist