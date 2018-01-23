Cedar City Police Department seek Walmart theft suspects

CEDAR CITY, Utah – The Cedar City Police Department is seeking information on suspects and vehicles, who are reportedly involved in recent thefts at a local Walmart.

Surveillance footage shows two individuals exiting the store, using motorized shopping carts. Footage also shows two vehicles, that police are hoping someone will recognize.

Cedar City Police are asking anyone with information regarding the vehicles or individuals pictured to contact Detective Ludlow at 435-586-2956.

Pictures of the suspects and the vehicles can be seen below: