Utility van driver critically injured in crash with semi-trailer

SALT LAKE CITY — A van driver was critically injured Monday afternoon in a crash involving a semi-trailer in Salt Lake City.

According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, the crash occurred at 2100 S 900 W shortly before 1 o’clock. T

The victim, who was driving a utility van, needed to be extricated from the vehicle. That person was taken by helicopter to a local hospital and is in “extremely critical” condition, according to officials at the scene. A Utah Transit Authority vehicle was also involved in the crash, but no injuries were reported.

A representative for the Salt Lake City Police Department said the utility van driver rear-ended the semi-trailer.

[Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated, based on information given by police, that a UTA van driver was injured.]