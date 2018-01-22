× Unified Police seek suspect and victim in Millcreek shooting

MILLCREEK, Utah – The Unified Police Department was seeking both the suspect and a victim of a shooting that happened in Millcreek on Monday afternoon.

Police said that the shooting occurred near 3900 S. and 800 W.

The shooting happened just before 4:00 p.m. Police said that the suspect and the victim knew each other, and that they were not on good terms. The shooter pulled up to an apartment, where he saw and shot the victim.

It was unknown at the time of this report if the shooting was gang related.

