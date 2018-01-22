Theft in West Jordan caught on camera

WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Jordan Police hope someone can help them identify a woman who was seen on a security camera stealing tools from a homeowner’s open garage.

“She simply drove into this homeowner’s open garage and helped herself to a large amount of tools. She loads items for around two minutes and then drives off,” West Jordan Police wrote in a Facebook post about the incident.

WJPD shared surveillance video of the theft in their post on Facebook. (Watch it below.)

According to police, the incident happened in the middle of last week near 6500 W 7500 S. The suspect was driving a “newer style Hyundai and was wearing a jacket with some unique patterns on the back.” (See photos below.)

Anyone with information that could help WJPD solve this crime is urged to call Det. Lorence at 801-256-2140.

Please wait a moment for the embedded video to load.