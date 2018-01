Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Superstar Fergie is well-known for her chart-topping hits as a member of The Black Eyed Peas but the singer is now venturing into TV as the host of "The Four: Battle for Stardom". The show is searching for the next big star and has a judging panel made up of P. Diddy, DJ Khaled, and Meghan Trainor. Fergie shared some tips with us on keeping things running smoothly in her busy life which includes her four-year-old son.