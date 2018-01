× Police investigate drive-by in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah – Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred in Kearns Monday evening.

Lt. Brian Lohrke from the Unified Police Department said the incident happened at 4924 W. Niagra Way.

No one was said to have been injured at the time of this report.

Police said that a dark sedan may have been involved.

