Mariah Carey’s makeup artist shows us how the stars get their skin looking flawless!

Tiana Rae Holiday
http://www.tianaraeartistry.com
How Stars Get Their Skin Looking Flawless at Sundance
Step 1: Pixie Tonic
Step 2: Serum Glossier than eye cream
Step 3: Creme (thickest layer) hydrate and prime the skin
Step 4: Strobe cream - luminous ( highpoint of the face)
Step 5: Fix Fluid Foundation + Oil w/Beauty Blender Not to heavy, enough to cover imperfections and redness. Seem-less, natural, modern and effortless.
Step 6: Concealer - select cover up - paler color (to brighten) - tap into skin
Step 7: Cream blush with fingers
Step 8: Creme highlighter on cheekbones, bridge of nose w/ brush
Step 9: Powder- mineralize skin finish (knock-back shine on t-zone)
Step 10: Finish- Spray with fix +