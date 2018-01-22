Mariah Carey’s makeup artist shows us how the stars get their skin looking flawless!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tiana Rae Holiday

http://www.tianaraeartistry.com

How Stars Get Their Skin Looking Flawless at Sundance

Step 1: Pixie Tonic

Step 2: Serum Glossier than eye cream

Step 3: Creme (thickest layer) hydrate and prime the skin

Step 4: Strobe cream - luminous ( highpoint of the face)

Step 5: Fix Fluid Foundation + Oil w/Beauty Blender Not to heavy, enough to cover imperfections and redness. Seem-less, natural, modern and effortless.

Step 6: Concealer - select cover up - paler color (to brighten) - tap into skin

Step 7: Cream blush with fingers

Step 8: Creme highlighter on cheekbones, bridge of nose w/ brush

Step 9: Powder- mineralize skin finish (knock-back shine on t-zone)

Step 10: Finish- Spray with fix +