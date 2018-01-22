× Congress approves plan to end shutdown, bill goes to President Trump for signature

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The House and the Senate voted Monday to end the government shutdown, extending the funding for three weeks. The deal was reached by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, after certain assurances were made related to immigration.

CNN reported that the House passed the continuing resolution 266-159.

The bill will go to the White House, for President Donald Trump’s signature.