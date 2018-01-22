× Clearfield City advises residents to lock their cars, secure valuables after string of burglaries

CLEARFIELD, Utah – Clearfield City and the Clearfield Police Department are urging car owners to keep their valuables inside, and keep their cars locked and secured.

The city said that the South Clearfield neighborhoods had seen a series of vehicle burglaries in the area recently.

The city posted surveillance footage of a vehicle burglary that happened in a Clearfield home. The video stated that most of the crimes committed occurred on vehicles that had their keys left in them.

Suspects allegedly prowl the neighborhoods, looking for vulnerable cars with keys and valuables in them.

“They want police to chase them in the stolen vehicles, so they often drive recklessly in the surrounding area following the theft,” the video said.