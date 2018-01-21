Uniquely Utah: The museum at Utah State Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this week’s Uniquely Utah, Fox 13’s Todd Tanner takes us inside the museum at the Utah State Hospital for a look at some peculiar pieces of the past.

Among the displays are straitjackets and other restrictive devices used in the early days of the 133-year-old institution.

The museum’s curator, Janina Chilton, says it is not a sad place, but a celebration of how far the hospital has come in the treatment of the mentally ill.

The museum is located at 1300 East Center Street in Provo, and it's open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Groups should call in advance.

Janina is happy to answer questions by email: jchilton@utah.gov