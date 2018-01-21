× Search and rescue responds to hikers in Battle Creek area near Pleasant Grove

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue crews are working to locate a man and woman who lost their way while hiking in the Battle Creek area near Pleasant Grove Sunday night.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the pair went hiking around noon but cannot find their way back down.

The pair used a cell phone and called for help. Crews pinged the phone and know roughly where the pair is, but as of shortly before 9 p.m. they were working to pinpoint their exact location.

Search and rescue crews have been dispatched along with a LifeFlight helicopter.

Cannon said frostbite may be a concern for the pair.

“This time of year, this time of night—when temperatures are probably in the teens to twenties: That’s always a concern,” he said of frostbite.

Beyond concerns about the cold, there are no reported injuries.

