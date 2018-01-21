× Police: Juvenile who jumped onto woman’s car in South Jordan said he was having bad acid trip

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A juvenile is facing charges that include disorderly conduct after he jumped onto a woman’s car in South Jordan, and police say the teen admitted to taking five tabs of acid.

Lt. Matt Pennington of the South Jordan Police Department said a woman called dispatch at 11:45 a.m. Sunday after a teen moved in front of her car and then jumped onto the vehicle once she stopped to avoid a crash.

The woman said the teen was running down the middle of the road and “went crazy” before jumping onto the stopped vehicle.

The incident occurred in the area of 10200 South Kettle Way.

As the woman was on the phone with authorities, she tried driving forward and backward to get the teen off of her vehicle. The teen eventually got off the car and ran into a nearby home.

Police responded and contacted the juvenile at that home. Pennington said the teen told them he had taken five tabs of acid and was “having a bad trip.”

The teen was taken to a hospital to detox, and Pennington said the teen was experiencing psychosis as a result of the acid. Pennington said the teen will be taken to juvenile detention once he is released from the hospital, where he will booked on charges that include disorderly conduct.