Man hit and killed after exiting vehicle following St. George rollover

ST. GEORGE – A male driver was killed after exiting his crashed vehicle on Sunday morning.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the man had been driving a Chevy Uplander southbound on I-15 when he lost control and rolled the car at Exit #8 near St. George Boulevard.

They say the car came to rest on all four wheels and that the driver exited the vehicle and began to walk northbound on the shoulder.

According to troopers, he began crossing I-15 from east to west when he was hit by a Nissan Sentra. He was killed on impact.

The driver of the Nissan Sentra received only minor injuries and Highway Patrol says they were wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers say the male that was killed is from Mexico and has no family in the state. His identity has not been released.