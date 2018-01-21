3 Questions with Bob Evans: Greg Hughes on the .05 DUI law, Operation Rio Grande and his future in politics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- For a long time, Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes has been right in the middle of things, and he loves that.

But recently he surprised a lot of people by announcing he will not seek re-election to the Utah House.

Many speculate he has his eye on the Governor's office, along with a crowded field of political heavyweights, but he won't say what his plans are.

Hughes sat down with Bob Evans for 3 Questions:

Would you like to be governor? We're hearing that the homeless population and the criminal elements who sometimes follow them have been showing up in other neighborhoods since Operation Rio Grande began: What would you say to residents of those other neighborhoods? The .05 DUI bill is now law, taking effect in December of 2018. What’s happening with that, and what do you say to those who believe that, number one, it’s going to drive tourists away or it’s going to embarrass the state, and who further believe it won’t make the roads any safer than they are now?

See the video below for the extended interview with Greg Hughes: