Utah sees lots of snow as weekend winter storm surges through

Utahns across the state saw snow as Friday night storms brought deep blankets of white.

According to the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City, areas like the airport nearly doubled their season total overnight. Before last night they saw 8 inches of snow in total, up to nearly 18 inches total after the Friday night storm.

As of yesterday, the Salt Lake City Airport had 8 inches of snow for the entire season. Just measured outside and our snow total for this storm is 7.9. We've nearly doubled our snow for the season in one storm. #utwx — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) January 20, 2018

More than a foot of snow coated areas like Summit Park, which saw 14 inches as of 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Other areas of the Wasatch Mountains didn’t quite see a foot but had nothing to complain about when they woke up to totals like 10 inches at Snowbasin or 8 inches at Powder Mountain.

According to Fox 13 Meteorologist Brek Bolton most ski areas received at least half of foot overnight.

Winter weather warnings are still in place for much of the state as this seasonal snowfall continues.

*Updated 10 AM* Curious how much additional snow you can expect at your location? Check out the map for more information. #utwx pic.twitter.com/jTcCoMyeJb — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) January 20, 2018

You can find a full report by the National Weather Service here to find exactly how much snow you received.

Here’s a look at some of the pictures sent in by Fox 13’s amazing viewers!