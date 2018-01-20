× USU student transported to hospital after reported ‘Tide Pod overdose’

LOGAN, Utah — A Utah State University student was taken to a hospital Saturday, and university police confirm they responded to reports of a “Tide Pod overdose.”

USU Police say the incident occurred on campus and involved a reported ‘Tide Pod overdose’.

A student was taken to a local hospital, but details about their exact condition were not immediately available.

Earlier this month, doctors warned people not to eat the laundry pods due to health concerns. The warning was sparked by social media posts and online videos of people participating in a challenge that involves eating the pods and filming the reaction.

“So you’ll get burns to the skin, burns to the eye, a lot of problems that are more severe burns to the respiratory tract, burns to the esophagus,” Dr. Joe Krug said of the issue.