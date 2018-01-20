Celebrities, politicians speak at Respect Rally in Park City as women march nationwide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UTAH – Winter weather didn’t dissuade Utahns who gathered at events in Logan and Park City Saturday to support women.

The Respect Rally in Park City went on amid heavy snowfall, and Hollywood actors and producers like Lena Waithe took part.

The rally was held to honor the one-year anniversary of the National Women's March and the local success of March on Main in Park City.

Common the rapper shared his new song "The Day Women Took Over”, and actor Nick Offerman admitted men are learning they have ears—and that they work.

Actress Jane Fonda also fired up the crowd.

“Our democracy's survival and the Earth's survival depends on our ability to get people the facts, help them understand who is really on their side, and they're not alone and then get them registered and motivated to vote,” Fonda said.

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski spoke to the crowd, as did Democratic Senate candidate Jenny Wilson.

At another event in Logan, men, women and children marched for women.

Hundreds of people turned out to show their support on Main Street at the historic Cache County Courthouse.

Jenny Wilson was there encouraging everyone to participate in the national campaign to get more people to the polls when election time rolls around.

“I think there is something really special about coming together to talk about change, to talk about the future, to talk about where we go from here with the government shutdown and how we as Utahns, as Americans, engage to fix our country,” Wilson said.

Wilson is running for the seat Senator Hatch will soon vacate.

Saturday’s events in Utah come amid numerous events nationwide supporting the Women’s March.