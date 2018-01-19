Wanted with Scott McKane: Suspects sought in theft, fraud and robbery cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this week's first case, police in Sandy are looking for four suspects who stole some high-end frames from Wholesale Optical at 680 East 9400 South on December 12. The men arrived in a white SUV, which may have been a Scion XB. Anyone who recognizes the men should call Sandy PD at 801-568-INFO.

In West Valley City, police are looking for several suspects in connection with a fraud case where stolen credit cards were used to rack up charges. Anyone who recognizes the suspects should call West Valley City PD at 801-840-4000.

In our third case, detectives in Murray are looking for some suspects who stole a white Ford Taurus from a driveway near 600 East 5600 South on December 2, 2017. Anyone who recognizes them is asked to contact Det. Toole at 801-264-2551.

Our fourth case also comes out of Murray. Police say a man robbed a convenience store, and anyone who recognizes him should call Det. Smith at 801-264-2552.