Recipe: Banana Bread French Toast

Ruthie Knudsen of Cooking with Ruthie has a two for one special with this mouthwatering Banana Bread French Toast Recipe.

The banana bread has been passed down from her grandmother, and now she puts her own twist on it! Check out both recipes below!

Grams Banana Bread

Ingredients:

¼ cup butter

1 cup sugar

2 eggs, room temperature (or to reduce fat/cholesterol use 1 whole egg and 2 egg whites)

¼ cup applesauce

2 large overripe bananas, mashed

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon sea salt

½ cup walnuts (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven 350 degrees. Coat 9x5 loaf pan with cooking spray; set aside. In standing mixer cream butter, add sugar, mix 2-3 minutes. Add eggs one at a time; beating 1 minute and scrapping with each addition. Add applesauce, lemon juice, and mashed bananas; mix to incorporate. Combine flour, baking soda, and sea salt in a bowl and whisk to combine. Add all at once to wet, mix just until moistened- okay if lumpy. Evenly spread into prepared pan. Bake 35-40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted removes clean. Remove and cool 5 minutes, turn out and complete cooling. Slice and Enjoy!

Banana Bread French Toast with Maple Cream

Ingredients:

8 slices banana bread

2 eggs

¼ cup half and half

1 teaspoon vanilla

Candied walnuts, banana slices, and pure maple syrup for serving

Maple Cream:

¾ cup heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

Directions:

Coat skillet with cooking spray, warm over medium heat. In a small mixing bowl combine eggs, half and half, and vanilla; whisk until incorporated. Dip each side of banana bread slices and place on hot skillet. Cook 2 minutes, flip, cook 2 minutes or until golden brown on each side. Arrange on serving plates with banana slices, candied walnuts, and maple cream. Serve with additional maple syrup. Enjoy!

For more of Ruthie's recipes, visit www.cookingwithruthie.com