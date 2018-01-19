Link: I-15 closures in Layton
-
Link: Intermittent lane closures on I-15 in Layton
-
Police activity slows traffic on northbound I-15 in Layton
-
UDOT announces overnight I-15 closures in Honeyville
-
I-15 to close for two nights in Box Elder County
-
Construction on I-15 between Dixie Dr. and Brigham Rd. nearing end in southern Utah
-
-
Officer-involved shooting, chase forces I-15 closure in Utah County
-
Director of Salt Lake City 911 Bureau fired after arrest for DUI in city vehicle
-
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on I-15 in Davis County
-
Fatal Millard County rollover might have been caused by icy roads
-
Layton shooting suspect has violent criminal history, he remains at large
-
-
Lanes of NB I-15 reopen after semi strikes overpass in Lehi
-
Serious crash closes stretch of Highway 193 in Layton
-
Power has returned to Kaysville after Saturday crash left city in the dark