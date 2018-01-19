Hearts 4 Paws: Harley the Shih Tzu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Harley, a 9-year-old Shih Tzu.

Harley is great with other dogs and children over 6 but isn't a big fan of cats. He's housebroken, hypoallergenic, neutered, microchipped and current on all his vaccinations.

He's looking for a home to spend out the rest of his days. The best fit for him would be someplace relaxed and quiet where he can be his owners best friend.

This Saturday, January 20 from 1 to 5, Hearts 4 Paws will be at the South Jordan Petco for an adoption event.

To make a donation or for more information, visit www.hearts4paws.org