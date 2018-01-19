Customize your dream wedding dress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Your dream wedding dress may just become a reality.

Natalie Workman is a local fashion designer who creates the most unique wedding dresses that are individual for the bride-to-be.

To keep her dresses unique, she gives brides 5 tips for picking out a wedding dress! Check them out below!

Start the process with an open mind. Brides often are set on a dress style that they like before they've tried anything on, but find once they start trying things, that an unexpected silhouette is very flattering on them. I encourage brides to try new things in the beginning. Plan on alterations. Wedding dresses are typically not ready-to-wear pieces like your every-day clothes, and the fit is very important. Many bridal boutiques do in-house alterations or have referrals. Don't let other people's opinions influence you too much. If you bring all of your family and friends to your fittings, they all will have an opinion and it can get overwhelming and stressful. So just remember that whatever makes you feel the most comfortable and beautiful is the best choice, and it's more than acceptable to shop alone. Get ready like you will on your wedding day for your fittings. When your hair and makeup is done and you feel confident, you're going to feel better about the dresses, because you can see the full look. Having the correct undergarments and shoes in your fittings can also make a big difference in the fit. Don't forget about the custom dress option. You can have a dress made especially for you if you want something very unique and special and you can't seem to find it already made. There are many talented designers right here in Utah that make custom dresses.

Find more of Natalie's dresses and creations on her website www.nataliewynndesign.com or on Instagram @nataliewynndesign