BYU soccer player drafted to Utah Royals FC

SALT LAKE CITY - A life-long dream has come true for a local soccer player.

Imagine playing on a professional sports team in your hometown.

That's now a reality for Taylor Isom, the new defender for the Utah Royals FC.

She said she almost quit soccer a few years ago after a second knee injury and is happy she didn't, now that she is the first ever draft pick for the Royals in the National Women's Soccer League.

Isom said she could hardly sleep the night leading up to the draft.

The nerves turned to excitement when Royals head coach Laura Harvey called moments before the team selected her in the second round of the draft.

"She was like, 'Girl you're staying home,' and when she said that, I just instantly started crying," Isom said.

She grew up in Sandy, won three state championships at Alta High School and played at Brigham Young University.