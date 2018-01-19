× Asian Lettuce Wraps

Ingredients

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1 pound ground chicken

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 onion, diced

1 teaspoon of chili flakes

1/4 cup hoisin sauce

1 tablespoon peanut butter (smooth)

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger

1 tablespoon Sriracha, optional

1 (8-ounce) can whole water chestnuts, drained and diced

2 green onions, thinly sliced

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 head butter lettuce

Directions

Preheat wok or saute pan with sesame oil. Heat is the key to a good fry for this recipe.

Start by adding the garlic and ground chicken with a little chili flakes and salt and pepper to taste. You should hear a nice sizzle if your pan is hot enough. Cook for 3-5 min while constantly smashing and mushing the chicken we want to avoid any large lumps so we can cover the chicken with as much sauce as possible. Cook until brown and drain excess fat.

Turn the pan down to a med-low and add the sauce ingredients. Add hoisin sauce, soy sauce, peanut butter, rice wine vinegar and the fresh ginger. Simmer until you get a nice creamy sauce that fully covers the chicken. Add water chestnuts and a dash of Sriracha or hot sauce of choice.

Finish with finely chopped green onions and serve over butter lettuce.

