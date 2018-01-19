× Airsoft gun prompts lock out at Lone Peak High

HIGHLAND, Utah — Lone Peak High School officials placed the school on lock out Friday morning after a gun was sighted on campus.

Police confirmed the gun was an airsoft gun that someone spotted in the school’s parking lot.

The school also initiated an automated telephone message for the students’ parents, letting them know about the lock out. The school also tweeted about the lockout just after noon Friday.

At 12:20, the high school tweeted the lock out has been lifted.