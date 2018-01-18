Woman says no sex assault occurred before man injured in fight at Salt Lake bar

SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake City Police have now talked to five people who may have information about an assault that put one man in the hospital with serious injuries over the weekend.

Wednesday night officers released a photo and asked for the public’s help identifying those who may have information about the fight at the Jackalope Lounge at 372 S. State St.

Todd Snyder told Fox 13 he thought some of the men in the photo were assaulting the woman pictured and that he was viciously beaten when he tried to help her.

Salt Lake City Police confirmed Thursday there was no sexual assault.

Detectives have now spoken with everyone in the photograph, including the woman, who says she knows the men and that she was never in danger.

Authorities said the group doesn’t deny there was a fight and now police are trying to figure out if it rises to the level of a crime.

Officers said all parties involved, including the Jackalope Lounge, are cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

All persons of interest have been identified and interviewed. We want to thank the public for their assistance in this matter. pic.twitter.com/Zxx0bUtLYR — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) January 18, 2018

In the assault case from the weekend, investigation shows there was not a sexual assault that took place. — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) January 18, 2018