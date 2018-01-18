× Utah man accused of telling teens to lie to police about party that included marijuana, a stripper

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly gave six teenagers marijuana and encouraged them to smoke it at a party, then later told several of them to lie to police, saying “…snitches get stitches.”

According to charging documents, six children ages 14 and 15 were at a party at the home of 45-year-old Adam David Childers in Summit County in December of 2017.

Authorities allege that Childers took away the juveniles’ cell phones so they could not record the events of the party, then provided them with marijuana and encouraged them to smoke it. Charging documents state that during the party a stripper exposed her breasts to the six children.

Police questioned Childers and others about that party in January, and after that another gathering occurred at Childers home but this time several recordings were made.

Charging documents state that in the recordings Childers is heard telling four children to lie to police, to “deny, deny, deny” and to get their stories straight and stick to them so he doesn’t get in trouble. He also told the children to lie about the stripper’s state of undress.

Childers is also heard in the recording speculating about the identity of a “snitch” who reported him to police, documents state. Childers told the kids, “you don’t do this to your friends” and “people that go to the hard core prison, like, you snitches get stitches.”

The man also allegedly told the children that the informant should not mess with him or the stripper will make accusations against the informant.

Childers faces six counts of distributing a controlled substance in the presence of a child, four counts of tampering with a witness, one count of obstruction of justice and six counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A warrant was issued for Childers’ arrest Tuesday, and he bonded out of jail.