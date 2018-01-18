× Sundance Film Festival kicks off in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah – The 2018 Sundance Film Festival kicks off Thursday in Park City.

It will host screenings in Park City, Salt Lake City and at Sundance Mountain Resort.

More than 70,000 people attended last year’s festival and generated more than $150 million, according to festival officials.

The film festival runs until Sunday, Jan. 28.

Sundance Film Festival announces 24-hour hotline for reports of sexual misconduct

Sundance Film Festival releases 2018 lineup