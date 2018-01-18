Recipe: Winter Buddha Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Veggie Lisa shows us how to make a healthy Winter Buddha Bowl! This bowl has all the power-packed super-foods you could need all in one spot. Check out the recipe below!

Winter Buddha Bowl

Ingredients:

2 cups greens of choice (I prefer spinach or spring mix)

1/3 cup chickpeas roasted (Spread on baking sheet, mix with olive oil and favorite spices. Roast at 425 for 45 mins)

1/3 cup cooked grain (I like quinoa)

½ cup roasted veggies such as broccoli, cauliflower, rainbow carrots or kale*

½ cup sliced purple cabbage (can be raw or pickled)

1/3 cup sweet potato spirals (lightly fried in coconut oil until golden and salted)

½ cup dressing

Directions:

Layer greens of choice Add veggies. I like to group mine together in sections according to color. Add grain of choice (quinoa, brown rice, couscous) Add avocado and hummus Top with sweet potato curls Add dressing

Dressing:

Ingredients:

½ cup cashews (soaked in water for 1 hour)

½ lemon (squeezed )

1 garlic clove

1 tsp salt

Fresh parsley

water

Directions:

Drain the liquid from the cashews Add everything but the water in a high powered blender and blend well. Then slowly add in water until it is thin enough to drizzle over salad

*to roast kale take leaves off the stem. Tear into smaller pieces. Toss with a few drizzles of olive oil and salt. Bake at 400 degrees for 5-8 minutes or until edges are slightly crispy.

For more healthy recipes, visit www.veggielisa.com