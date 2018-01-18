Recipe: Winter Buddha Bowl

Veggie Lisa shows us how to make a healthy Winter Buddha Bowl! This bowl has all the power-packed super-foods you could need all in one spot. Check out the recipe below!
Winter Buddha Bowl
Ingredients:
- 2 cups greens of choice (I prefer spinach or spring mix)
- 1/3 cup chickpeas roasted (Spread on baking sheet, mix with olive oil and favorite spices. Roast at 425 for 45 mins)
- 1/3 cup cooked grain (I like quinoa)
- ½ cup roasted veggies such as broccoli, cauliflower, rainbow carrots or kale*
- ½ cup sliced purple cabbage (can be raw or pickled)
- 1/3 cup sweet potato spirals (lightly fried in coconut oil until golden and salted)
- ½ cup dressing
Directions:
- Layer greens of choice
- Add veggies. I like to group mine together in sections according to color.
- Add grain of choice (quinoa, brown rice, couscous)
- Add avocado and hummus
- Top with sweet potato curls
- Add dressing
Dressing:
Ingredients:
- ½ cup cashews (soaked in water for 1 hour)
- ½ lemon (squeezed )
- 1 garlic clove
- 1 tsp salt
- Fresh parsley
- water
Directions:
- Drain the liquid from the cashews
- Add everything but the water in a high powered blender and blend well. Then slowly add in water until it is thin enough to drizzle over salad
*to roast kale take leaves off the stem. Tear into smaller pieces. Toss with a few drizzles of olive oil and salt. Bake at 400 degrees for 5-8 minutes or until edges are slightly crispy.
For more healthy recipes, visit www.veggielisa.com