Recipe: Winter Buddha Bowl

Posted 3:34 pm, January 18, 2018, by , Updated at 12:08PM, January 18, 2018

Veggie Lisa shows us how to make a healthy Winter Buddha Bowl! This bowl has all the power-packed super-foods you could need all in one spot. Check out the recipe below!

Winter Buddha Bowl 

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups greens of choice (I prefer spinach or spring mix)
  • 1/3 cup chickpeas roasted (Spread on baking sheet, mix with olive oil and favorite spices. Roast at 425 for 45 mins)
  • 1/3 cup cooked grain (I like quinoa)
  • ½ cup roasted veggies such as broccoli, cauliflower, rainbow carrots or kale*
  • ½ cup sliced purple cabbage (can be raw or pickled)
  • 1/3 cup sweet potato spirals (lightly fried in coconut oil until golden and salted)
  • ½ cup dressing

Directions:

  1. Layer greens of choice
  2. Add veggies. I like to group mine together in sections according to color.
  3. Add grain of choice (quinoa, brown rice, couscous)
  4. Add avocado and hummus
  5. Top with sweet potato curls
  6. Add dressing

Dressing: 

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup cashews (soaked in water for 1 hour)
  • ½ lemon (squeezed )
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 1 tsp salt
  • Fresh parsley
  • water

Directions:

  1. Drain the liquid from the cashews
  2. Add everything but the water in a high powered blender and blend well. Then slowly add in water until it is thin enough to drizzle over salad

*to roast kale take leaves off the stem. Tear into smaller pieces. Toss with a few drizzles of olive oil and salt. Bake at 400 degrees for 5-8 minutes or until edges are slightly crispy.

For more healthy recipes, visit www.veggielisa.com