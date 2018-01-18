LDS church missionary dies from ‘undiagnosed illness’ while serving in Argentina
ARGENTINA – A Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionary has died while serving in eastern Argentina in the Uruguay Montevideo West Mission.
The LDS church sent Fox 13 this statment:
We are saddened to announce the death of a young missionary serving in South America. Elder Emilio Ignacio Pradenas Diaz, age 20, passed away Monday after a brief, undiagnosed illness. At this time, the exact cause of death is undetermined. Elder Pradenas had been serving in a city in eastern Argentina, part of the Uruguay Montevideo West Mission. He is from the Santiago Chile Ñuñoa Stake. We pray his family and loved ones will feel the peace of the Spirit at this time.