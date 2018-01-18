Charles Wight to step down as Weber State University President

OGDEN, Utah — Weber State University announced Thursday that President Charles A. Wight will be stepping down effective June 30.

Wight recently told faculty and staff he loves Weber State but “the time has come to seek a new adventure,” according to a press release.

The release states Wight is a candidate in several presidential searches at universities across the country.

“Because my candidacy at one of these universities may soon be public, I decided to tell you now, so you can hear it from me rather than from some other source,” Wight told faculty and staff at a January meeting.

Wight has served as president of the university for about 5 years, and he is the school’s 12th president and the 19th person to lead the school.

The announcement means the Board of Regents will initiate a search for a successor.

According to the press release, “Wight cultivated a strong college-town relationship with Ogden City, expanded the scope of the Dream Weber program to make a college education more accessible, and saw the university complete a successful comprehensive campaign that raised more than $164 million — nearly $40 million above the campaign’s goal. An outspoken champion for diversity and inclusion, Wight established the chief diversity officer and assistant vice president for diversity role at WSU.”

The release notes that WSU set an enrollment record under Wight when they had 27,949 students enrolled for fall of 2017.