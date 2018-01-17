× Woman hit, killed by car in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle in Spingville Tuesday night, and police believe poor visibility played a role in the crash.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched to 1910 East Evergreen Road shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday on report of a pedestrian who was struck by a car.

Police say the area is a narrow, two-lane road which is not well lit. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing but was carrying a flash light, and police said the driver was not able to see the woman prior to impact.

The pedestrian was taken to Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, where she later died. The deceased has been identified as 42-year-old Codi Lambresi of Springville.

Police say speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash.