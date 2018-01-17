× Suspect slashes officer’s tires during search for fugitive in Murray

MURRAY, Utah – Police arrested several people while searching for a fugitive in Murray.

The Metro Gang Unit started hunting for Jayce Kane Fiaui Tuesday night.

Authorities got a tip he would be in a home near 1300 E. at 6400 S. and went to investigate.

That’s when someone walked out of the house in question and slashed an undercover officer’s tires, which prompted officers to move in.

“Not sure what the tire slasher’s intent was,” Unified Police Lt. Paul Barker said. “It obviously caught our attention and is going to get him a trip to jail.”

Officers also found four people hiding in a shed next to the home, including Fiaui and the person accused of slashing the officer’s tires.

