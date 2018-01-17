Semi-truck collides with train in Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Authorities are investigating what led a semi-truck and a train to collide in Salt Lake City early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the semi-truck driver apparently thought they could make it and tried to squeeze between the safety bars when the train hit the tanker.

As a precaution, multiple crews including hazmat, fire and others, were called to the scene near 1950 W. 500 S. in Salt Lake before 6 a.m.

No serious injuries were reported.

Authorities asked drivers to avoid the area.