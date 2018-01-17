Recipe: Chicken Sausage Stew

Chef Evan from Harmons shares his recipe for delicious Chicken Sausage Stew. To see more recipes from Harmons chefs go here.
Chicken Sausage Stew
Serves 4
Cook time: 20 minutes
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 pound chicken sausage
2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
1 19-ounce can cannellini beans, rinsed
1 14.5-ounce can low-sodium chicken broth
1 14.5-ounce can low sodium diced tomatoes
1 cup onion, diced
1 cup carrots diced
1 bunch kale leaves, torn into 2-inch pieces
¼ teaspoon salt and black pepper
Instructions:
Heat the oil in a large saucepan or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the sausage and cook, stirring once, until browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the garlic, carrots, onions and cook for 2 minutes more. Add the beans, broth, and tomatoes and their liquid and bring to a boil. Add the kale and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until wilted, 2 to 3 minutes.