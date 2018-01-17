Recipe: Chicken Sausage Stew

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Evan from Harmons shares his recipe for delicious Chicken Sausage Stew. To see more recipes from Harmons chefs go here.

Chicken Sausage Stew

Serves 4

Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound chicken sausage

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1 19-ounce can cannellini beans, rinsed

1 14.5-ounce can low-sodium chicken broth

1 14.5-ounce can low sodium diced tomatoes

1 cup onion, diced

1 cup carrots diced

1 bunch kale leaves, torn into 2-inch pieces

¼ teaspoon salt and black pepper

Instructions:

Heat the oil in a large saucepan or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the sausage and cook, stirring once, until browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the garlic, carrots, onions and cook for 2 minutes more. Add the beans, broth, and tomatoes and their liquid and bring to a boil. Add the kale and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until wilted, 2 to 3 minutes.