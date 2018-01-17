Recipe: Chicken Curry

Chef Evan from Harmons shares his recipe for delicious Chicken Curry. To see more recipes from Harmons chefs go here.
Chicken Curry
Serves 4
Cook time: 45 minutes
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon grapeseed oil
1 teaspoon cumin
2 teaspoons garam masala
2 teaspoons curry powder
1/2 onion, minced
5 cloves garlic, minced
1 large tomato, chopped
2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped
1/2 cup light coconut milk
2/3 cup veggie stock, low sodium
1 potato, peeled and diced small
6 skinless chicken thighs
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
Heat oil in a large deep skillet, over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and sauté 1 minute. Add cumin, masala and curry powder and mix well, cooking 1 minute. Place chicken in the pan and season with salt and pepper. Add tomatoes, cilantro, coconut milk and stock. Stir all ingredients and cover pan, simmer on medium-low until chicken is cooked through, about 30 minutes. Add potatoes, 1/2 teaspoon salt and simmer, covered an additional 10 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender.