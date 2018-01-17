Recipe: Chicken Curry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Evan from Harmons shares his recipe for delicious Chicken Curry.

Chicken Curry

Serves 4

Cook time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon grapeseed oil

1 teaspoon cumin

2 teaspoons garam masala

2 teaspoons curry powder

1/2 onion, minced

5 cloves garlic, minced

1 large tomato, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped

1/2 cup light coconut milk

2/3 cup veggie stock, low sodium

1 potato, peeled and diced small

6 skinless chicken thighs

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Heat oil in a large deep skillet, over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and sauté 1 minute. Add cumin, masala and curry powder and mix well, cooking 1 minute. Place chicken in the pan and season with salt and pepper. Add tomatoes, cilantro, coconut milk and stock. Stir all ingredients and cover pan, simmer on medium-low until chicken is cooked through, about 30 minutes. Add potatoes, 1/2 teaspoon salt and simmer, covered an additional 10 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender.