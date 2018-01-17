Left turn closures begin in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah – If you travel through South Jordan, be prepared, new left turn closures start Wednesday.

The left turn from westbound 114th S. to southbound Bangerter Highway will be closed for the next 90 days.

So will the left turn from eastbound 114th S. to northbound Bangerter Highway.

The left turn from northbound Bangerter Highway to westbound 114th S. will be closed for up to six months starting next Monday, Jan. 22.

