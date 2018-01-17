How Salt Lake Community College is helping thousands reach their career goals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rick Bouillon from Salt Lake Community College explained how the college educates and trains more than 60,000 students each year and is the leading post-secondary institution in workforce development, all of which significantly impacts Utah`s economy.

• Generally, for every $1 the state invests in public higher education, it sees a return of $3 in increased tax revenues, according to a recent report released by the Utah System of Higher Education.

• After SLCC students receive their degrees and certificates, they continue to live and work and pay taxes in Utah.

2 Year Associate Degrees:

• The College is consistently one of the nation`s Top 10 providers of graduates with associate degrees.

• SLCC`s class of 2017 was the largest graduating class ever at 4,927.

• 1,464 (or more than 1/3) graduated in workforce-related areas.

• Students completing an associate`s degree in the 2015-16 academic year could expect to make first-year wages of about $38,171.

• Based on SLCC`s 2014 graduates, students completing a workforce program at SLCC on average increase their wages by 63 percent.

1 Year Certificates:

• Students who earned a one-year certificate in 2016 saw their tuition investment of $3,568, which is SLCC`s tuition, increase their wage return by 42 percent or $6,000 in one year.

• A workforce training program at SLCC means finishing school or entering a good-paying career track sooner and at less cost than a traditional four-year education.

• This fall SLCC will open its new $43 million Westpointe Workforce Training and Education Center, located near the Salt Lake City International Airport. The 121,000-square-foot building will provide space for collaboration with industry partners in multiple fields integral to the long-term economic vitality along the Wasatch Front.

• SLCC also offers integrated pathways for high school students to begin their education and training before graduation, putting them on track early for great jobs in aerospace, diesel technology, information technology and medical technology.