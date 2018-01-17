From an app to control kids internet use to a molecular air purifier this is the new tech for 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From new beer options to the hottest home decor items, lifestyle expert Keri Parker shared her picks for the must-have products and apps for 2018.

Keri will share the following:

● Schöfferhoffer Pomegranate

● Garden Lites / http://www.gardenlites.com for a store near you

● JCPenney Home / JCPenney.com

● Molekule ($799) Molekule.com

● Personalized home décor from Legacy Republic (prices vary) Learn more at legacyrepublic.com

● OurPact Parental Control and Family Locator app / Download OurPact from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store and create a free account