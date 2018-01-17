From an app to control kids internet use to a molecular air purifier this is the new tech for 2018

Posted 2:23 pm, January 17, 2018, by , Updated at 11:52AM, January 17, 2018

From new beer options to the hottest home decor items, lifestyle expert Keri Parker shared her picks for the must-have products and apps for 2018.

Keri will share the following:

● Schöfferhoffer Pomegranate

● Garden Lites / http://www.gardenlites.com for a store near you

● JCPenney Home / JCPenney.com

● Molekule ($799) Molekule.com

● Personalized home décor from Legacy Republic (prices vary) Learn more at legacyrepublic.com

● OurPact Parental Control and Family Locator app / Download OurPact from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store and create a free account

 

 

 

 