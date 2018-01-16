With a new LDS President, a look at different ‘divine plans’ of succession

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - The new President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Russell M. Nelson, immediately takes his place as one of the world's most influential religious leaders.

As he took the new post, he made a point of the importance of the Mormon model of succession.

"When a president of the church passes away there is no mystery about who is next called to serve in that capacity. There is no electioneering, no campaigning, only the quiet workings of the divine plan of succession put in place by the Lord Himself," Nelson said.

With that in mind, the video above takes a brief look at how that succession differs from other major Christian faiths in America.