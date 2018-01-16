West Valley City honors men who saved woman’s life during attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – Two beer delivery truck drivers were handed the Courageous Citizen Award, while being greeted by a standing ovation. West Valley’s City Council honored the two for what they did back in Oct. of 2017.

Christine Marsh says she was working behind the counter of a Maverik gas station on Redwood Road, when a man came in and attacked her.

“The next thing you know, he just came in the store and jumped the counter,” Marsh said of the man who attacked her.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office later admitted they made a mistake, by releasing Edwin Ogando from jail too early. A clerical error set him free too soon, leading to his attack at the gas station.

“Every time I moved closer, he would take a step back and stab her one or two times,” said Filipe Reyes, one of the two men who saved Marsh. He jumped into action, and tackled the man while another man, Tony Orton helped reach for Marsh’s hand.

“I was able to pull her the rest of the way out while Filipe held the door closed,” Orton said.

They pair were able to keep Ogando locked in the manager’s office until police could arrive.

“Hopefully, it’s just closure for Christine with everything that’s going on,” Reyes said Tuesday night.

“I’m grateful they were there because who knows what would have happened if they weren’t there,” a tearful Marsh confirmed.