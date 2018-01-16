‘Voting rights to others not head of household has been a grave mistake,’ Davis County GOP Chair Facebook post

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah – A Facebook post by a Davis County GOP Precinct Chair is causing a stir on social media.

Casey Fisher posted, “The more I study history, the more I think giving voting rights to others not head of household has been a grave mistake.”

Rob Anderson, the Chairman of the Utah GOP, responded on Twitter saying, “I denounce any verbiage that disparages voter participation. This is a perfect example that the Constitution, while divinely inspired, has been improved via amendments that made voter equality a right of America’s citizenry.”

