Utah Girl Scouts announces that their cookies will be sold online

SALT LAKE CITY – For the first time ever, Girl Scouts in Utah will use a new interactive platform to sell their cookies.

“While Girl Scouts will still be participating in door-to-door and troop booth sales, this new platform offers an amazing new opportunity that expands and strengthens how girls learn and benefit from the Girl Scout Cookie Program,” said Girl Scouts of Utah CEO Janet Frasier.

The platform will allow girls to sell cookies through their own online store, teaching them the ins and outs of e-commerce.

“Girl Scouts will also be able to market their online cookie business by inviting customers they know to visit their personalized sites and sending curated emails throughout the ordering season,” a press release from Girl Scouts in Utah said.

Utah Girl Scouts begin taking Digital Cookie orders Jan. 13, with sales continuing until Mar. 25.