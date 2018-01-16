× Utah County Sheriff’s Deputy assaulted by inmate who has been booked into jail 36 times

UTAH COUNTY – A Utah County Sheriff’s Deputy was allegedly assaulted by an inmate in their jail Monday morning.

According to a press release by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Victor Luis Valdez of Provo became unruly when a nurse was doing rounds to inmates, administering medication. The deputy, who was escorting the nurse while they were doing their rounds, stepped between Valdez and the nurse “in an effort to calm him down,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Valdez proceeded to assault the deputy, who sustained bruises, cuts and abrasions as a result. As the assault continued, other deputies stepped in, and were able to subdue Valdez.

The sheriff’s office stated that the deputy was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released. Valdez reportedly was not injured during the assault.

Police say Valdez has an extensive criminal history, and has been booked into the Utah County Jail 36 times. Valdez reportedly suffers with “significant mental health issues,” and was being held on charges from Orem, that include retail theft, criminal trespass and abuse of psychotoxic chemical solvents.

“Charges against Valdez in this assault will be filed and may include assault by a prisoner, a third degree felony,” the sheriff’s office said.